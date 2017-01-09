EU Budgetary Control Committee Calls for Whistleblower Protection Program

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee on Monday presented a report, calling on the EU authorities to establish a comprehensive EU-wide whistleblower program for companies, public bodies and non-profit organizations to receive information related to EU financial interests, the parliament said in a press release.

“An ‘effective and comprehensive European whistle-blower protection programme’ should be proposed ‘immediately’ by the EU Commission,” the press release read.

It added that the program should help internal and external whistleblowers to use “the right channels” to reveal their information on possible irregularities that might affect the EU financial interests.

The committee also proposed establishing a special unit within the European Parliament, which would receive information from whistleblowers.

According to the press release, the parliament will vote on the report proposals in February.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!