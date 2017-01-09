UK Prime Minister May Denies Inevitability of 'Hard' Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She stressed that "a new relationship" will need to be negotiated with the European Union across all areas, including trade.

"I’m tempted to say the people who are getting it wrong are those who print things saying I’m talking about a hard Brexit, [that] it’s absolutely inevitable it’s a hard Brexit. I don’t accept the terms hard or soft Brexit. What we are doing is going to get an ambitious, good, the best possible deal for the United Kingdom in terms of trading with, and operating within, the single European market," May said, as quoted by the Guardian newspaper.

Earlier it was reported that the UK currency fell against major currencies on Monday morning, after the prime minister signaled in an interview that the United Kingdom is likely to leave the Single Market when it departs from the European Union.

In June, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Soon after the referendum, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations.

In October, May suggested that the country’s exit from the European Union would be a "hard" rather than "soft" Brexit, meaning that control over immigration would be prioritized over the access to the European Single Market.