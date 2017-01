© AP Photo/ GLOBE NEWSWIRE US Global Hawk Drones to Begin Flying Over Czech Republic for Intel Gathering

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — According to Zeman, the country's intelligence services provide a lot of information about such possibility making security measures hard to discount.

"Yes, naturally, we are the next," Zeman said, as broadcast by local TV Blesk, answering a question concerning possible terrorist attacks in the Czech Republic.

"I personally had reinforced Prague Castle even before Berlin attack," Zeman said.

The Czech authorities installed walk-through metal detectors at the entrance to the Prague castle which is the official residence of the Czech president in August 2016.