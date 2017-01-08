Muslim Migrants Unwilling to Integrate Into European Society - Czech President

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The president added he is not a xenophobe and is glad that Vietnamese and Ukrainian migrants had been successfully integrating into the Czech society.
"Look across Europe and wonder to what extent Muslim migrants were able to integrate. You will learn about the so called no go areas and 'excluded neighborhoods.' I do not rule out the possibility of positive examples though. As for the Czech Republic, the Muslim community is very much limited here. I am warning against its strengthening," Zeman said as broadcast by local channel TV Blesk.
The quota system has not been unanimously welcomed by EU members and faced criticism from several EU states primarily from the eastern part of the bloc, such as Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, who have opposed its mandatory nature.
