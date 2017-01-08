Muslim Migrants Unwilling to Integrate Into European Society - Czech President

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The president added he is not a xenophobe and is glad that Vietnamese and Ukrainian migrants had been successfully integrating into the Czech society.

"Look across Europe and wonder to what extent Muslim migrants were able to integrate. You will learn about the so called no go areas and 'excluded neighborhoods.' I do not rule out the possibility of positive examples though. As for the Czech Republic, the Muslim community is very much limited here. I am warning against its strengthening," Zeman said as broadcast by local channel TV Blesk.

Europe has been trying to cope with a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing crisis-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including from Syria, to escape violence and poverty. The European Union adopted a quota system last September that envisages the relocation of 160,000 asylum seekers across the bloc within two years.

The quota system has not been unanimously welcomed by EU members and faced criticism from several EU states primarily from the eastern part of the bloc, such as Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, who have opposed its mandatory nature.