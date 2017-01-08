Register
    Anti-migrants protesters hold banners reading 'Stop Immigration' on June 26, 2015 in Brno, Czech Republic during an anti-Islam and immigration rally

    Muslim Migrants Unwilling to Integrate Into European Society - Czech President

    © AFP 2016/ RADEK MICA
    Europe
    Examples all over Europe show that Muslims are not willing to integrate into local communities, living instead in Muslim-dominated no-go zones, Czech President Milos Zeman said Sunday.

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The president added he is not a xenophobe and is glad that Vietnamese and Ukrainian migrants had been successfully integrating into the Czech society.

    "Look across Europe and wonder to what extent Muslim migrants were able to integrate. You will learn about the so called no go areas and 'excluded neighborhoods.' I do not rule out the possibility of positive examples though. As for the Czech Republic, the Muslim community is very much limited here. I am warning against its strengthening," Zeman said as broadcast by local channel TV Blesk.

    Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn, Archbishop of Vienna, poses for photo after a press meeting in Vienna on September 19, 2012.
    © AFP 2016/ Alexander Klein
    Austrian Cardinal Suggests Muslims Want 'Islamic Conquest of Europe'
    Europe has been trying to cope with a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing crisis-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including from Syria, to escape violence and poverty. The European Union adopted a quota system last September that envisages the relocation of 160,000 asylum seekers across the bloc within two years.

    The quota system has not been unanimously welcomed by EU members and faced criticism from several EU states primarily from the eastern part of the bloc, such as Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, who have opposed its mandatory nature.

    migrants, Muslims, Milos Zeman, Europe, Czech Republic
