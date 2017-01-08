May, Erdogan Agree on Importance of Reaching Cyprus Settlement at Geneva Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Cyprus reunification talks will start in Geneva on Monday. The latest round of UN-backed talks on the reunification of Cyprus failed in late November.
Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.
