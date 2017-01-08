May, Erdogan Agree on Importance of Reaching Cyprus Settlement at Geneva Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Cyprus reunification talks will start in Geneva on Monday. The latest round of UN-backed talks on the reunification of Cyprus failed in late November.

"The Prime Minister called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier today to discuss the Cyprus peace talks. They agreed on the importance of reaching a successful resolution to the Cyprus peace talks in Geneva, noting that this was a real opportunity to secure a better future for Cyprus and to guarantee stability in the wider region," the spokesperson said.

Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.

