5 January 2017
    About 400,000 People Lost Jobs in EU in 2015 as Result of Anti-Russia Sanctions

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia
    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Russia to Repeal Counter-Measures If EU Drops Economic Sanctions - Putin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Anti-Russia sanctions and countermeasures introduced by Moscow resulted in the loss of 397,000 jobs and 17.6 billion euros (approximately $18.6 billion) in the European Union in 2015, Austrian media reported Thursday.

    Germany, Russia's largest trade partner in Europe, lost 97,000 jobs, Poland faced a 78,000-job loss, whereas Austria, with its loss of 7,000 jobs, was relatively mildly affected, Der Standard newspaper reported, citing a paper by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research.

    Germany also reportedly suffered the biggest financial loss estimated at 6.05 billion euros, with France coming in second with a 1.6-billion-euro loss.

    Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lay flowers at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    © Sputnik/ Host photo agency
    Germany 'to Rescue EU Unity' With Secret Plan to Ease Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations of involvement, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

