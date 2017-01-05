Greek Police Arrest Anarchist Militant Pola Roupa

The 48-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of Thursday at a home near Athens where she was hiding with her child and another 25-year-old woman, the Athens News Agency reported.
Roupa, who was one of Greece's most wanted fugitives, is the wife of imprisoned Greek terrorist Nikos Maziotis, also a Revolutionary Struggle member and its suspected leader. Maziotis has been in prison since 2014, when he was captured following a shootout in central Athens.
Roupa has been indicted in absentia over a number of terrorist attacks, including a grenade launcher attack against the US embassy in Athens.
The Revolutionary Struggle group is an anarchist insurrectionist organization which emerged out of the disbanded Revolutionary Organization 17 November urban guerrilla movement and other groups that were active in the 1970s. The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by Greece, the European Union and the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)