Greek Police Arrest Anarchist Militant Pola Roupa

© REUTERS/ Michalis Karagiannis France Asks Greece to Help Trace Terrorist Suspects

ATHENS (Sputnik) — Greek anti-terrorist police have arrested fugitive Pola Roupa, a Revolutionary Struggle terrorist group member, at a house in Attica, local media reported Thursday.

The 48-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of Thursday at a home near Athens where she was hiding with her child and another 25-year-old woman, the Athens News Agency reported.

Roupa, who was one of Greece's most wanted fugitives, is the wife of imprisoned Greek terrorist Nikos Maziotis, also a Revolutionary Struggle member and its suspected leader. Maziotis has been in prison since 2014, when he was captured following a shootout in central Athens.

Roupa has been indicted in absentia over a number of terrorist attacks, including a grenade launcher attack against the US embassy in Athens.

In February, Roupa tried to free her husband after hijacking a helicopter. The attempt failed and Roupa escaped when the pilot managed to land the vehicle. Roupa is also accused of carrying out at least two armed robberies.

The Revolutionary Struggle group is an anarchist insurrectionist organization which emerged out of the disbanded Revolutionary Organization 17 November urban guerrilla movement and other groups that were active in the 1970s. The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by Greece, the European Union and the United States.