Polish Sejm's Finance Committee Approves Disputed 2017 Budget

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Polish parliament's (Sejm) Public Finance Committee approved the controversial 2017 budget and recommended to pass it with no amendments, polish media reported Wednesday.
"The parliament passed such a good budget that there is no need for amendments," Grzegorz Bierecki, the head of the committee and the member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, was quoted as saying by the PAP news agency.
The opposition considers the results of the vote illegitimate, demands to hold a second session and calls for resignation of the Sejm’s speaker, Marek Kuchcinski.
