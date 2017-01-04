Polish Sejm's Finance Committee Approves Disputed 2017 Budget

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Polish parliament's (Sejm) Public Finance Committee approved the controversial 2017 budget and recommended to pass it with no amendments, polish media reported Wednesday.

Polish opposition has been boycotting the work of the lower house since December 16, 2016, after it announced its plans to restrict the work of journalists in the Sejm. Despite the boycott the lower house on December 19 had enough members to meet the constitutional quorum and thus approved a number of bills, including the draft budget for 2017.

"The parliament passed such a good budget that there is no need for amendments," Grzegorz Bierecki, the head of the committee and the member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, was quoted as saying by the PAP news agency.

The opposition considers the results of the vote illegitimate, demands to hold a second session and calls for resignation of the Sejm’s speaker, Marek Kuchcinski.