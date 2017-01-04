EU Parliament Will Resort to 'Blackmail' Over Brexit Talks - Expert

Verhofstadt — who is a former Belgian prime minister, leader of the Liberals and Democrats in the European Parliament and potential presidential candidate — will take the lead on negotiations with the UK over the EU's future relationship with the UK.

He held talks with Juncker, January 4, to discuss priorities over what is a first for the EU — a member state leaving. Negotiations will be complicated with Juncker leading on behalf of the Commission, Verhofsadt on behalf of the Parliament and Donald Tusk, who leads the Council.

However, Professor Anand Menon, Director of UK in a Changing Europe and Professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs at Kings College London, has told Sputnik that it will be the Parliament which could have the final — and most crucial — say in the matter.

"Parliament will play a significant role, because it has to approve whatever deal is arrived at. The history of the European Parliament suggests that they will use their veto power to extract concessions from the member states. They will use blackmail. That's fairly clear," Prof. Menon told Sputnik.

'More Europe'

"Guy Verhofstadt is a particular sort of individual. He's one of that rapidly diminishing bunch of federalists who think the answer to everything is more European integration. I don't think he's necessarily in tune with all of his colleagues in the European Parliament, so he's going to have to play his cards quite carefully.

"I don't think he is going to be allowed into the room for the negotiations either. So the importance of the parliament will become clear towards the end of the process, rather than during it," Prof. Menon told Sputnik.

​Verhofstadt has called for fundamental reforms to the EU, warning that the response to terrorism on mainland Europe was for "more Europe" not less.

That principle goes very much against public opinion in the UK — and many other countries — where the result of the referendum on UK's membership of the EU, June 2015, showed more people wanted less Europe, not more.

​Verhofstadt's role could become even more critical if he decides to stand for the presidency of the European Parliament, following the resignation of Martin Schulz, who has said he wants to return to German politics.

Whether he will be allowed to combine the role of president with that of chief negotiator on Brexit is unknown, but Verhofstadt is well acquainted with the workings of the parliament — and it's use of "blackmail."