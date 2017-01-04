Austria Gives Over $2Mln in Additional Aid to Eastern Ukraine

"Austria provides additional 2 million € for humanitarian aid to the people in eastern #Ukraine," Kurz said on his official Twitter account.
Austria provides additional 2 million € for humanitarian aid to the people in eastern #Ukraine. @ICRC @CaritasAustria— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) January 4, 2017
The comment comes as the minister, who chairs the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) after assuming to post on January 1, travels across eastern Ukraine accompanied by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin. The two officials travelled to Mariupol earlier on Wednesday, visiting a charity and a water filtration plant.
The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, an all-for-all prisoner exchange and constitutional reforms, which would give a special status to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics. Both sides of the conflict, however, have been constantly accusing each other of violations of the agreement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)