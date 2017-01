© AFP 2016/ Andreas Solaro Child Refugees Caught Up in Prostitution, Drugs in Athens Streets Amid EU Bureaucracy Stalemate

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)The EMCDDA has drafted a new strategy on stemming the supply of illicit drugs after experts found most of substances had been sold online in the past six years.

EMCDDA director Alexis Goosdeel said hackers might be recruited from among former drug offenders to track down websites and disrupt supply chains, according to the Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

The agency’s 2025 strategy, seen by the newspaper, will seek to speed up response to the emergence of new synthetic drugs, since any drug that is not added to the EMCDDA blacklist is de facto legal.