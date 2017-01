MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German police placed two men in custody on suspicion they planned a bombing on New Year’s Eve, local media said Tuesday.

The men, 18 and 24 years old, were described by police as amateur pyrotechnicians, the Bild newspaper reported. Both suspects denied having plotted a bomb attack.

Police searched their homes in the western German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia and found a total of 330 pounds of illegally purchased and illegally made explosives.

According to the outlet, police have ruled out links with any Islamist groups but were checking the men for possible ties to a far-right movement.