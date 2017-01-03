Lithuania Refuses to Extradite Suspected Georgian Terrorist to Russia

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Maisuradze was detained at a Vilnius airport on December 2, 2016, because of a warrant, issued by global police agency Interpol at Russia’s request, according to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry. A document check showed that he was wanted internationally due to suspicions of crimes linked to terrorism.

“After the evaluation of the material on the case, the conclusion was made that request for extradition of Z.M. for criminal prosecution was submitted for political reasons and due to Russia’s foreign policy toward Georgia,” the statement read.

The statement added that, according to Lithuania ’s criminal code, the country can refuse to extradite its citizen or foreign national if they are prosecuted for political crimes.

The conclusion is yet to be approved by a Vilnius court, according to the statement.

On December 4, a Vilnius court approved the Prosecutor’s Office request to detain Maisuradze for 10 days. He was released on bail on December 7 as the Lithuanian Foreign ministry said it had no proof of Maisuradze’s involvement in terrorist activity.