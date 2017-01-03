UK Rail Fail: More Strikes and Price Hikes Set for 2017

Campaign group Action for Rail found that people spent US$474 a month to commute into London compared with US$74 in Paris or Rome, leaving the expense to efficiency ratio of Britain's railways to suggest rail privatization has failed in Britain.

​Many commuters in the south east of England spent the majority of 2016 unable to reach their destination due to industrial action with lines in and out of London too chaotic or too overcrowded to use. And while London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to freeze Transport for London's rail and bus fares for four years, suburban and city railway companies are free to increase theirs.

© AFP 2016/ Daniel Leal-Olivas UK Southern Rail Halts Service as Transport Union Holds Multiple Strikes

"It is scandalous that the [British] Government is allowing privatized train companies to make even more money for providing an ever-poorer service," Mick Whelan, leader of the train drivers' union ASLEF said.

"We have the most expensive railway in Europe and the train companies, aided and abetted by this Government, are about to make it even more costly for people to travel," Mr. Whelan added.

This was Barnham crew room this morning — at the time Southern was cancelling trains alleging no crew to provide a service. Simply not true… pic.twitter.com/FObDHg8o39 — ASLEF (@ASLEFunion) January 3, 2017

​Meanwhile Mick Cash, Rail, Maritime and Transport Union general secretary, accused rail companies of "laughing all the way to the bank."

"Companies like Southern Rail and their French owners are siphoning off cash to subsidize rail services in Paris and beyond."

And if 2016 wasn't bad enough for Southern Rail commuters, they've been told not to bother traveling at all for the week beginning 9 January 2017 due to industrial action against driver-only operated trains.

"We advise you not to travel during the drivers' strike," Southern has stated.

There is also the danger that striking rail staff could be joined by London Underground Tube drivers which would see swathes of the capital's network disrupted.

Acas, the conciliation service, is due to hood talks to avert strike action by Tube station and ticket staff in a dispute over job losses.