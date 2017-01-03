Register
03 January 2017
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Merkel Shuns Davos Summit in Bid to Distance Herself From Elite and Powerful

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not attend this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland in an attempt to distance herself from its image as the talking shop of the elite and powerful, on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as US President.

    Merkel's decision not to attend the summit — themed 'Responsive and Responsible Leadership' — is being seen as an attempt to put space between herself and the annual gathering of world politicians and the leaders of major multinational companies and think tanks.

    The meeting in the popular Swiss ski resort, January 17-20, comes on the eve of the inauguration of Donald Trump as the US President and also marks the first attendance of a Chinese president, in the form of Xi Jinping.

    ​Merkel's decision is likely to be seen as being driven by two political factors. First, her need to show solidarity and leadership in the wake of the Berlin terrorist atrocity, in which a Tunisian national drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas street market, December 19, killing twelve and injuring more than 50 people.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel about to lay flowers with Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere on December 20, 2016 at the site where a truck crashed into a Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Second, she is standing for re-election this year and — although her popularity remains relatively high — she has come in for severe criticism over her 'open doors' policy to refugees, which has become politically sensitive — especially in the aftermath of the Berlin attack.

    Rich and Powerful

    The Davos summit is perceived as a meeting of the great and good, the rich and the powerful, with guests expected to include the top brass from the world's biggest companies including Bank of America, BP, Goldman Sachs, Coca Cola, Google, Unilever, Microsoft and JP Morgan.

    Although the forum's organizers do not publish details of attendees, it is likely that participants will include members of President-elect Donald Trump's team, including former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn and fund manager Anthony Scaramucci.

    Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump announces his tax plan during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on September 28, 2015
    Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump announces his tax plan during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on September 28, 2015

    WEF founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab — who visited Trump Tower, December, — wrote, ahead of the summit, that the decision to have 'Responsive and Responsible Leadership' as the theme was driven by the need to "reform market capitalism, and to restore the compact between business and society."

    "Free markets and globalization have improved living standards and lifted people out of poverty for decades. But their structural flaws — myopic short-termism, increasing wealth inequality, and cronyism — have fueled the political backlash of recent years," said Schwab.

      basho
      she would look the fool.
      its not nothing to do with solidarity.
      her comments tell you that.
      it's all got to do with mutti merkel.
      wake up, folks.
      copius
      Berlin Christmas market is remote controlled murder by Merkel.
      Congrats Germany.
      You have dug graves for yourselves and your unborn children.
      Mahatma
      "reform market capitalism, and to restore the compact between business and society."

      "Free markets and globalization have improved living standards and lifted people out of poverty for decades. But their structural flaws — myopic short-termism, increasing wealth inequality, and cronyism — have fueled the political backlash of recent years," said Schwab.

      Typical of the duplicity and outright falsehoods foisted on the public by the transnational elite billionaires. The only "compact" between society and transnational corporations is nonexistent and has never existed except as a "compact" to enrich the oligarchy by any and all means legal or illegal (nothing illegal for the feudal lords).

      Living standers have not improved for anyone below the 1%. "Market capitalism" -- notice how he used the generic rather than Neoliberal capitalism as the term i so discredited - is nothing more than globalized monopolies and cartels fixing prices and rigging markets - THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS FREE TRADE OR FREE MARKETS.
