UK Ambassador to EU Resigns Only Few Months Before Brexit Talks' Start

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Financial Times newspaper, Rogers decided to leave the office without explaining the reasons for his decision.
Rogers was appointed to the position of the ambassador by former Prime Minister David Cameron in 2013.
On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. The majority of Britons supported the decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)