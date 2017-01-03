Register
03 January 2017
    Migrants go to the ferry terminal to buy tickets at the port of Rostock, northeastern Germany

    German Interior Minister Proposes Construction of Deportation Centers

    © AFP 2016/ BERND WUESTNECK
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (66)
    111130

    German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere called for more power to the federal government in terms of deportation, so that any migrant, whose application was rejected could be quickly and easily deported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has put forward a proposal on the construction of deportation centers in Germany in the wake of the recent Berlin attack.

    "In line with the legislation, it is already possible to build deportation centers, preferably near German airports," de Maiziere said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper on Monday.

    The minister called for more power to the federal government in terms of deportation, so that any migrant, whose application was rejected could be quickly and easily deported.

    Afghans who were deported from Germany exit the Kabul International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    If Europe Doesn't 'Change Its Refugee Policy, It is Destined to Collapse'
    Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. In 2015, the country registered over a million asylum applications.

    On December 19, 2016, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri drove a heavy truck into a crowd at the Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (66)

      marcanhalt
      Leave it up to the social democrats to come up with a novel idea of "How to Build Another Slum". It should be a bestseller all over Europe.
