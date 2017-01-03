German Interior Minister Proposes Construction of Deportation Centers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has put forward a proposal on the construction of deportation centers in Germany in the wake of the recent Berlin attack.

"In line with the legislation, it is already possible to build deportation centers, preferably near German airports," de Maiziere said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper on Monday.

The minister called for more power to the federal government in terms of deportation, so that any migrant, whose application was rejected could be quickly and easily deported.

Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. In 2015, the country registered over a million asylum applications.

On December 19, 2016, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri drove a heavy truck into a crowd at the Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

