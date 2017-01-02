Over 900 Cars Set on Fire or Damaged in France on New Year’s Eve

© AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE DESMAZES Some 100 Gypsies Burn Cars, Block Railways in Eastern France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the French Interior Ministry said that 650 vehicles were set on fire on the New Year’s Eve compared to 602 cars last year. The number of torched vehicles has decreased by 20 percent over the past five years, the ministry noted.

The following day, the Parisien newspaper reported, citing the ministry’s spokesman, Pierre-Henry Brandet, that as much as 945 vehicles were set alight or damaged as a result of arson from 6 p.m. [17:00 GMT] on December 31 to 6:00 a.m. on January 1, which shows that the number of torched vehicles has increased by 17.5 percent compared to the last year.

Car-burning on the New Year’s Eve has become an annual "tradition" in French suburbs since urban riots in 2005.