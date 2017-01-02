Over 900 Cars Set on Fire or Damaged in France on New Year’s Eve

The following day, the Parisien newspaper reported, citing the ministry’s spokesman, Pierre-Henry Brandet, that as much as 945 vehicles were set alight or damaged as a result of arson from 6 p.m. [17:00 GMT] on December 31 to 6:00 a.m. on January 1, which shows that the number of torched vehicles has increased by 17.5 percent compared to the last year.
Car-burning on the New Year’s Eve has become an annual "tradition" in French suburbs since urban riots in 2005.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This would not happen for long under a LePen administration. It is practically encouraged by France's left.
jas