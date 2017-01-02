Register
16:30 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Nationalists hold torchlight procession to commemorate birth of Stepan Bandera. File photo

    Far-Right Activists Hold Torch-Lit March in Memory of Nationalist Leader in Kiev

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Vasilenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    216721

    More than 1,000 supporters of the Ukrainian nationalist party Svoboda turned out for a torch-lit march in Kiev on Monday to mark the 108th birthday of Stepan Bandera, a WWII nationalist leader and Nazi collaborator.

    The march wrapped up with a rally on the capital’s main Independence (Maidan) square. The participants were seen waving Ukrainian and Svoboda flags and banners reading: "Down with the Second Khazar Khaganate!" and "Nationalism is our religion. Stepan Bandera is our prophet!"

    Many were holding torches and portraits of Bandera.

    Kiev police earlier said that the march would be guarded by 700 law enforcement officers, including 250 National Guardsmen.

    Similar rallies, though on a smaller scale, were held in Odessa and several other cities across Ukraine. 

    Following the news about the march, Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov took to Facebook saying that January 1 celebrations of Stepan Bandera’s birthday have become a sad tradition for Ukraine destroying the country’s statehood and giving it a bad name in the world, Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Facebook.

    Nationalist historians in Ukraine claim that it was not only the Soviet Army but the German Nazis too that Stepan Bandera fought against during WWII.

    “However, German officials insist that their archives make no mention of any losses the Wehrmacht ever suffered fighting Bandera’s OUN-UPA forces. I am sure that the Ukrainian Nazis and Bandera’s spiritual heirs will face a new Nuremberg trial and much sooner than they think,” Aksyonov wrote.

    He also mentioned Poland’s recent demand for Kiev not to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UNA), banned in Russia.

    Stepan Bandera was one of the founders of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, or UPA, that collaborated with Nazis and fought against the Red Army during the Second World War.

    A participant in a march in memory of the Volhynia massacre victims, in Przemysl.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    'Dark Chapter': Possible Demolition of Bandera Monuments in Poland to Anger Ukraine
    Аfter the defeat of German Nazism in 1945, members of the UNA and the paramilitary UPA units continued their struggle against the Soviet Union.

    Although former Nazi collaborators’ organizations were officially dissolved in 1949, many of them joined foreign subversive groups and intelligence agencies, dreaming of revenge.

    ​While many WWII veterans and modern-day politicians condemn the campaign of glorification of Stepan Bandera and his Nazi collaborators, some people, mostly in western Ukraine, tout him as a national hero.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    ‘Dark Chapter’: Poland Mulls Demolition of Bandera, UPA Monuments
    Nationalism Disguised as Patriotism: Stepan Bandera's Legacy Looms Over Poland
    Tags:
    birth anniversary, rally, nationalists, march, WWII, Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), Sergei Aksyonov, Stepan Bandera, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Banderites try their best to look scary but they will never receive the same financial support Hitler did building his war machine.
      Fascism is weak sauce compared to the new islamic terrorism hotness.
      Take a picture of these freaks before they vanish into the Euro wilderness.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Watch and learn (they wont) what turns seemingly ordinary people into murderers and arsonists.

      Eurofag and the ukronazi diaspora in the US/Canada, who constantly fan the flames with indoctrination, should be ashamed. Hopefully Trump will cut governmental funding to the domestic breeding grounds of these freaks
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok