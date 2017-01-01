Register
01 January 2017
    Police patrols at the reopened Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin on December 22, 2016

    Germany's Call for Tougher Security Measures 'a Purely Populist Campaign'

    © AFP 2016/ CLEMENS BILAN
    Europe
    Members of the German CSU party called for the enhancement of police powers and stressed the necessity improvingdata exchange between German security services.

    Bundestag MP Ulla Jelpke, however, believes that the CSU proposal is a "purely populist campaign" which is supposed to distract people's attention from the failures and shortcomings of the German security forces that became evident during the recent terrorist attack in Berlin.

    "Many things which the CSU demands already exist. But they are not being implemented," the politician said.

    According to Jelpke, the man responsible for the terrorist attack in Berlin, Anis Amri, could have been arrested long before rhe deadly attack. There were legal preconditions to do so, no one bothered to put this in practice, the politician argued.

    "If a person is dangerous — and this was definitely true in Amri's case as he was on the list of such people — there is a possibility of taking him under arrest for more than two days. This requires evidence," the politician said, adding that in Amri's case there was a proof that the police could have used to arrest him.

    Handout pictures released on December 21, 2016 and acquired from the web site of the German Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) Federal Crime Office show suspect Anis Amri searched in relation with the Monday's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin
    © REUTERS/ BKA
    Anis Amri Collected Welfare From Several Identities to Fund Christmas Market Attack
    "There was evidence he shared his plans to carry out an attack with people he trusted, he was full of hatred. He even explained in detail why he wanted to carry out the attack," Jelpke said.

    Of course it is difficult to monitor all dangerous suspects seven days a week, the politician argued. But the fact is that Amri had already been spotted by special services abroad.

    "Why did no one know that he set a shelter for refugees in Italy on fire and committed other crimes?" the politician asked. "When he says that he wants to commit attacks and buy weapons, then I think one needs to take him under control, but no one did," the politician concluded.

    Italian police officers stand guard at a security check-point in a central street of Rome
    © AFP 2016/ Andreas SOLARO
    Two Homes Searched in Central Italy in Connection With Berlin Truck Attack
    On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.

    Amri had previously caught the attention of intelligence officials who suspected that he was planning an attack. There are reports that he had planned a robbery to fund the purchase of automatic weapons to carry out his plot.

    Tags:
    terrorism, security, police, Germany
