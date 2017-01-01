Daesh Terrorists Could Be Plotting Chemical Attacks Against UK

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls Suspected Daesh Terrorists Planned to Bomb UK Shopping Centers at Christmas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, could carry out mass chemical attacks against the United Kingdom, the country's Security Minister Ben Wallace said.

“The ambition of IS or Daesh is definitely mass-casualty attacks. They want to harm as many people as possible and terrorize as many people as possible,” Wallace told in an interview to The Sunday Times newspaper.

According to the minister, any specific chemical attacks plot has been identified but the terrorists have “no moral objection to using chemical weapons against populations, and if they could, they would in this country.”

As a proof of Daesh chemical ambitions, Wallace pointed to the arrest of its cell involving chemical and biological substances in Morocco in February.