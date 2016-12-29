About 1,700 Police Officers to Ensure Security in Berlin During New Year

The streets neighboring the Brandenburg Gate, the traditional main holiday site in Berlin, will be blocked off a few days before the scheduled festive events, the newspaper said.
On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.
