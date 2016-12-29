About 1,700 Police Officers to Ensure Security in Berlin During New Year

© AP Photo/ Nonstop News via AP Police Lock Down District of Chemnitz, Germany to Investigate 'Static Threat'

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Bild newspaper, alongside with the police units the security measures during the New Year night in Berlin will be ensured by about 700 special forces personnel. The policemen will be reportedly provided with firearms and special equipment, including heavy vehicles.

The streets neighboring the Brandenburg Gate, the traditional main holiday site in Berlin, will be blocked off a few days before the scheduled festive events, the newspaper said.

On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead a few days later by the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.

