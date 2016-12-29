Register
29 December 2016
    Belarus Hopes to Reach Compromise on Gas, Oil Dispute With Russia in Early 2017

    Belarus Hopes to Reach Compromise on Gas, Oil Dispute With Russia in Early 2017

    © Sputnik/ Egor Eryomov
    16710

    Deputy Prime Minister said that Belarus hopes to reach a compromise solution on oil and gas deliveries with Russia no later than the first quarter of 2017.

    Gazprom's gas distribution station Zapadnaya opened in Belarus
    © Sputnik/ Egor Eryomov
    Russia Rejects Belarus Advance Gas Payment Amid Debt Row - Deputy PM
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Belarus hopes to reach a compromise solution on oil and gas deliveries with Russia no later than the first quarter of 2017, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko said Thursday.

    "There is a mutual understanding. We have all the arguments and necessary tools to implement the joint actions plan. We hope to reach a compromise solution on the oil and gas issue no later than the first quarter of 2017," Semachko was quoted as saying by Belta news agency.

    He stressed that a number of intergovernmental agreements were signed in October, though the road map was not approved for implementation.

    On Wednesday, head of the Belneftekhim concern Igor Lyashenko said that the settlement of mutual disagreements over oil and gas issues will continue in 2017.

    On December 20, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Aleksander Surikov said Russia and Belarus would sign an agreement settling energy disputes in the coming days.

    Russia and Belarus have been in talks over the price of Russian gas deliveries to Belarus for months.

    On November 8, Belarus made an advance payment for Russian gas and announced that in response it expects Russia to restore the volume of oil deliveries. On the same day, Russia said Belarus owed it $281 million for gas, with Minsk refusing to recognize the debt.

    Belarus had initially bargained for $73 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas instead of $132, which it considered unfair.

    Paying off the gas debt became one of the top conditions for restoring Russia's oil supplies to Belarus, along with Belarus lowering the oil transit tariffs.

      cast235
      BELARUS MUST pay like everyone else. There is NO COMRADE GAS anymore.
      Russia cannot give special price , or can be drag into a court , as a result.
      Russia should make it very CLEAR.
      The price cannot be different from others. Unless EEU members and CIS get some discount or no tariff.
      This is where Russia always gets in troubles. The ENDLESS TALKS.
      Just set the price and send them a notification. It cannot be re sold or E.U will leap OFF a seat.
      IF Russia wants to do business it MUST end the ENDLESS TALKS.
      Is pay or go.
      Just post the price and that's that. No other talks. The contract is equal to all.
      Now that Russia buy something maybe. It's an EEU member and CSTO after all.
