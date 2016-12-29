–

ROME (Sputnik)There are people in Italy that offer their help to terrorists, support them with documents, shelter and technical help, Italian National Anti-Mafia and Counterterrorism Prosecutor Franco Roberti said on Thursday.

"Italy is not just a country that terrorists pass through. There are people here that offer terrorists technical support, papers, shelter and houses," Roberti said in his interview with the Italian La Repubblica newspaper.

According to Roberti, lone-wolf terrorists need help from the criminal community in order to act.

"I am talking about forged papers. It is not a coincidence that in Napoli, Caserta, Bari and Rome there were created centers that issued forged papers especially for immigrants. Lone-wolf terrorists are financed with the help of small crimes, which Italy and Spain are cradles of," the prosecutor explained.

Roberti also said that Italy had not yet been attacked by terrorists only by sheer luck.

"Many of the suspected terrorists that were detained or deported were ready to perpetrate attacks in the nearest time," he underlined, adding that preventive measures are working, but "nothing saves us from the risk."

On December 20, Italian authorities announced they were boosting security measures across the country in the light of the attack in Berlin, when the day before a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market in the center of the city, killing 12 people and injuring 49 others. The suspected perpetrator, 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead by the police in Milan after he was stopped for a routine check.

