OSCE Suffered Cyberattack in Fall

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — OSCE Deputy spokeswoman Natacha Rajakovic said that the organization learned about the attack by the end of October, according to French newspaper Le Monde.

The newspaper cited an unnamed western security service as saying that Fancy Bears hacker group, which is allegedly linked to the Russian security service, was behind the attack.

In December, media reported that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) suspects that Russia had interfered in the course of US presidential election, hacking mail servers of US citizens and organizations. The agency claimed that Moscow had targeted the presidential campaign of the Democratic Party's Hillary Clinton, because it wanted her Republican rival Donald Trump to win. At the same time, the FBI has reportedly reached opposite conclusions from the same raw intelligence.

Kremlin has denied the allegations of its involvement in the cyberattacks, calling the accusations "indecent."