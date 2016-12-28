Romania's PSD Party Proposes Lawmaker Grindeanu for Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Romanian Social Democratic (PSD) party has made a new proposal for the candidacy of the country's prime minister a day after the president rejected the previously nominated candidate, party leader Liviu Dragnea told Sputnik on Wednesday.

© REUTERS/ Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

On Tuesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis refused to appoint PSD’s Sevil Shhaideh backed by the majority of lawmakers as the new prime minister.

"Now it's official. Sorin Grindeanu only this name and it's official," Dragnea said.

On December 11, parliamentary elections took place in Romania. Some 44 percent of the voters supported the PSD in the elections to both houses of the parliament, while only about 20 percent of the Romanian voters supported the National Liberal Party (PNL), which came second in the race.