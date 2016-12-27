Belarus Hopes to Join WTO Within Five Years

© Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov Belarus Seeks Easing of Transportation-Sector Limits Within Eurasian Trade Bloc

MINSK (Sputnik) — Belarus plans to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) before 2020, the five-year program of social and economic development of the country published Tuesday said.

"We are planning to prepare a draft final report stating the package of Belarus duties as a WTO member. Joining the WTO within the next five years on conditions taking national interests into account will bolster Belarus' integration into multilateral trade system, the broadening of foreign trade connections with WTO members, the increase of export," the program said.

Belarus applied to join the WTO in 1993. At the end of November, the Belarusian authorities said that in December-January they would conduct consultations with the European Union on joining the trade organization.