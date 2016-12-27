Former Residents of Dismantled Refugees Calais Camp Return to Northern France

© AP Photo/ Jerome Delay UK Refuses to Accept Remaining Children Refugees From Calais Camp - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik)At least six secret settlements exist in the north of France and the numbers of new arrivals had been steadily growing in the recent weeks, the Independent newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, many minors who had been hoping to move to the United Kingdom to reunify with their relatives there, have begun coming back after the UK government has finished transfers.

Some of the refugees who wanted to stay in France reportedly moved back to the north of the country after waiting in vain for a chance to apply for asylum.

The camp demolition was completed on October 31, with French authorities having moved migrants to other facilities across the country.

