Former Residents of Dismantled Refugees Calais Camp Return to Northern France

According to the newspaper, many minors who had been hoping to move to the United Kingdom to reunify with their relatives there, have begun coming back after the UK government has finished transfers.
Some of the refugees who wanted to stay in France reportedly moved back to the north of the country after waiting in vain for a chance to apply for asylum.
The camp demolition was completed on October 31, with French authorities having moved migrants to other facilities across the country.
