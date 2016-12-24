Deadly Berlin Attack No Reason to Close European Borders For Migrants - Juncker

© AFP 2016/ Tobias SCHWARZ Political Conclusions From Berlin Attack to Be Made After Investigation Ends - German Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Friday, former United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage Tweeted that the "free movement of good people also means the free movement of bad people. Expect Schengen to dominate the EU debate next year."

Farage said in another Tweet that the Schengen Area could be a risk to public safety, particularly if the suspect killed in Milan on Friday is actually the man who carried out the Monday terrorist attack, since that would mean that he managed to travel freely through France to Italy after the deadly act.

Juncker told Funke Mediengruppe that people who are fleeing terrorism should be able to find shelter in Europe and that it is wrong to suspect that all migrants have links to terrorist groups. He did add, however that better "cross-border cooperation" is needed to improve security in the European Union.

On Monday, a truck drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

The suspect, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri, passed through Lyon via the Part-Dieu railway station and took a train to Chambery on Thursday, where he bought another ticket to Milan via Turin, French media reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti announced that Anis Amri had been killed in a shootout with police in Milan early in the day.

The German Interior Ministry considers the deadly Breitscheidplatz square Christmas market attack a terrorist act.