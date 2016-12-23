Austrian Police to Give Away Abuse Alarms to Protect Women on New Year’s Eve

Register
    Last year, hundreds of women in Germany faced harassment at the hands of migrants that came to Germany from the Middle East. This year, Austrian police are taking no chances as it wants to prevent women from facing any kind of physical or sexual harm.

    People go through security checks before entering the Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killing people Monday evening in Berlin, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Jean-Francois Badias
    ‘Disguised as Refugees’: Germany in Terrorists’ Crosshairs
    Austrian police on the eve of New Year holidays will distribute handheld sirens or so called abuse alarms to women to serve as a precaution against possible abuse during the New Year’s celebration in Vienna.

    Representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, Karl-Heinz Gryundbek said that the sirens will be distributed to those who will take part in New Year's festivities on the streets of the Austrian capital.

    Earlier, in a similar attempt to protect women from facing physical abuse, a German entrepreneur Sandra Seilz came up with a protective garment – “screaming pants.”

    The company is based in the German city of Oberhausen, it started producing what it calls Safe Shorts –sweatpants made of very sturdy fabric highly resistant to slashing and tearing, along with some other defense mechanisms designed to protect its wearer against sexual assaults.

    The pants have three defense mechanisms designed to prevent a would-be rapist’s advances.

    First of all, the pants’ drawstrings are very resistant to slashing and tearing, and their design ensures that they can’t be easily untied by the assailant or allow him to pull off the pants without untying them.

    Second, tampering with the pants prompts the garment to let out an extremely loud acoustic signal (130 dB) meant to scare off the assailant and alert everyone in the vicinity; the wearer can also trigger the signal herself by sharply pulling the pants’ drawstrings.

    The third element is a soft protector in the crotch region which prevents a potential assailant from tearing the pants between the wearer’s legs.

    Safe Shorts for jogging cost 149 euros, but there’s also a model for everyday use priced at 99 euros, Seilz revealed.

    Related:

    Berlin to Boost Security on Border With Austria Amid Influx of Illegal Migrants
    Year 2017 Proclaimed Russia-Austria Tourism Year - Russian Culture Minister
    Defeated Far-Right Hofer 'Sets Stage for Internal Political Changes' in Austria
    Refugee Camp in Austria's Vienna Set on Fire
      marcanhalt
      Give them a gift that will cause them to last and last instead; a .357 magnum. I mean, for God's sake! This is Austria where a woman's virtue should be worth a bang, not a bobby's whistle!!
    • Reply
      jas
      So the status quo in western countries will be for women to carry attack alarms with them, and not getting rid of the need for the alarms?

      Geert Wilders is right. Western leaders have betrayed us.
    • Reply
      jas
      I just found a great John Wayne interview that I think is relevant today.

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgdU1bJSq7Y
      John Wayne 1976 Interview
