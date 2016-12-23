Austrian Police to Give Away Abuse Alarms to Protect Women on New Year’s Eve

Austrian police on the eve of New Year holidays will distribute handheld sirens or so called abuse alarms to women to serve as a precaution against possible abuse during the New Year’s celebration in Vienna.

Representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, Karl-Heinz Gryundbek said that the sirens will be distributed to those who will take part in New Year's festivities on the streets of the Austrian capital.

Earlier, in a similar attempt to protect women from facing physical abuse, a German entrepreneur Sandra Seilz came up with a protective garment – “screaming pants.”

The company is based in the German city of Oberhausen, it started producing what it calls Safe Shorts –sweatpants made of very sturdy fabric highly resistant to slashing and tearing, along with some other defense mechanisms designed to protect its wearer against sexual assaults.

The pants have three defense mechanisms designed to prevent a would-be rapist’s advances.

First of all, the pants’ drawstrings are very resistant to slashing and tearing, and their design ensures that they can’t be easily untied by the assailant or allow him to pull off the pants without untying them.

Second, tampering with the pants prompts the garment to let out an extremely loud acoustic signal (130 dB) meant to scare off the assailant and alert everyone in the vicinity; the wearer can also trigger the signal herself by sharply pulling the pants’ drawstrings.

The third element is a soft protector in the crotch region which prevents a potential assailant from tearing the pants between the wearer’s legs.

Safe Shorts for jogging cost 149 euros, but there’s also a model for everyday use priced at 99 euros, Seilz revealed.