Morocco Warned Germany About Berlin Attack Suspect Amri Before Monday Attack

Italian Interior Minister Confirms Death of Berlin Attack Suspect in Gunfight in Milan (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moroccan law enforcement agencies warned Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) about the threat posed by Amri and his potential links with the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) jihadist group, on September 19 and on October 11, the Mondafrique news portal reported.

On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at the Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 49 people.

The German Prosecutor’s Office offered on Wednesday a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,200 at the current exchange rates) for leads that would help detain Amri.