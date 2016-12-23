UK Queen Disappointed by Prime Minister's Refusal to Discuss Brexit Strategy

Media reported that a Buckingham Palace spokesman had dismissed the report as conjecture and stressed that details of discussions between the queen and her prime ministers are never disclosed.
It is traditional for the incumbent prime minister to visit the queen's Scottish residence once a year where they an talk in an informal setting.
May and her government have been the subject of scrutiny since her administration came into power on the back of the EU referendum, which led David Cameron to resign from the post of prime minister. So far, she has not revealed any of her strategy for Britain leaving the European Union.
In June, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Soon after the referendum, May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning the withdrawal negotiations.
