STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – Police partially blocked off one of the Stockholm Arlanda Airport terminals on Thursday night and searched the plane, however, no suspicious individuals were found on the Air Berlin flight, Sweden’s SVT broadcaster reported on Thursday.

On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The country's Interior Ministry considers the incident a terrorist attack.

A nationwide manhunt continues for Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia, whose residence permit was found in the hijacked Polish truck. Police also found his fingerprints on the door of the truck.