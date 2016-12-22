"In Germany alone, I reckon there’re about 550 really extreme potential terrorists on the books. In addition to that, if you include all the Laender [states] in Germany, they have about 7,000 live cases," Barrett told The BBC broadcaster.
The sole suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack is Anis Amri, a Tunisian asylum seeker who was under surveillance for several months this year after coming to Germany in 2015. He had a crime record and reportedly offered to serve as a suicide bomber.
