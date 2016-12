© AFP 2016/ Odd ANDERSEN Trump Calls Berlin Truck Rampage 'Attack on Humanity'

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Bild tabloid does not specify where the arrests were carried out , but it is known that early-hours raids took place in apartments and refugee shelters in Berlin, Dortmund and Emmerich.

German television, meanwhile, said the arrests took place in Dortmund.

On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

The German Prosecutor’s Office offered on Wednesday a reward of up to 100,000 euros (over $104,400) for leads that would help detain the suspect in the attack, Tunisian national Anis Amri.