Suspect in Berlin Attack Reportedly Contacted Relatives Two Weeks Ago

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The suspect’s brother, Walid, told the Bild newspaper on Wednesday that "in our last conversation two weeks ago he said that he was doing ok."

According to Walid, the two brothers were only in contact via Facebook since Anis Amri left Tunisia in 2011, heading for Italy in hopes of eventually settling in Germany and getting a job.

In Italy, Amri was held in prison for four years on charges of school arson, the suspect’s father said, as cited by the Mosaique FM radio.

Anis Amri arrived in Germany in 2015, according to police. Walid told Bild that his brother did not help his relatives in Tunisia financially.

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Two Apartments Stormed in Berlin as Police Search For Truck Attack Suspect

Walid stressed that his family had no ties to Daesh terrorist group, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

According to the suspect’s father, Anis Amri was reportedly held in prison in Italy on charges of school arson prior to arriving in Germany.

On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

The German Prosecutor’s Office offered on Wednesday a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,400) for leads that would help detain suspect Anis Amri.