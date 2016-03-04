Latvia's Riga City Council Authorizes Nazi Vet Parade on March 16

Riga City Council authorized a public parade by former Nazi military veterans in the Latvian capital on March 16, a council's spokesman said Friday.

© AFP 2018/ ILMARS ZNOTINS Nazi Veteran Marches Should Be Prohibited – Germany’s Left Party

RIGA (Sputnik) — March 16 is Legionnaires Day in Latvia . Although it is not an official public holiday, parades in honor of some 150,000 Latvians who fought in combat units of the Waffen-SS, are held in Riga every year since 1998.

The glorification of Nazi collaborators has become a cause for harsh criticism from a number of anti-fascist organizations as well as of countries worldwide, including Russia.

"Riga City Council authorized holding of the march," the spokesman told RIA Novosti.

SS, as well as other Nazi organizations, such as Gestapo, SD and SA were deemed criminal following the Nuremberg trials.