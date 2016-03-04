Swiss Parliament Unveils Bills to Cap Migration Inflow

The Swiss parliament unveiled a batch of draft laws on Friday that seek to cap migration inflows if they pass a certain mark, the government said in a statement.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Switzerland has been in talks with the European Union on how to curb the rising inflow of EU immigrants without cancelling its free travel agreement with Brussels.

"The Federal Council continues to seek an amicable solution together with the EU. But in the absence of such a deal with the EU, it is now proposing, as was said before, to regulate immigration with the aid of a protective clause: Should a certain limit be overstepped, the Federal Council will impose annual caps," the statement reads.

In 2014, a majority of people in Switzerland voted to limit immigration to the country, which is part of EU’s borderless Schengen area but not an EU member state.