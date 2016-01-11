Not Lazy Enough! Hard-Working Overseas Student Kicked Out of Denmark

An exemplary foreign student was forced to leave Denmark because he apparently spent too much time working.

Marius Youbi, a 30-year-old electrical engineering student at the Aarhus University, described by the faculty as one of the best students they have, was forced to depart for his native Cameroon.

Apparently, an investigation by the Danish agency for recruitment and integration determined that on some weeks he spent 16.5 hours working as a janitor, which is 90 minutes over the limit for overseas students.

© REUTERS/ Claus Fisker Danish Ruling Party Spokesman Slams Swedish Immigration Policy, New Border Controls

"I am sorry and disappointed. All this work has gone to waste. Four-and-a-half years have gone up in smoke," Youbi told local DR broadcaster, according to the Guardian.

"I have built something up in Denmark. It’s hard to say goodbye to so much," he added.

Per Lysgaard, an associate professor at the university told DR that he believes such a harsh punishment for working too much is unfair.

"He has paid for his study, so he should be allowed to take his exams. He’s the best student we have right now," Lysgaard said.

Spooked by the refugee crisis that gripped Europe, the Danish government sought to tighten its immigration laws in an attempt to reduce the number of asylum seekers.

Last month, the country’s Integration Ministry made a suggestion that the authorities could confiscate valuables from refugees to cover the latter’s expenses.