Not Lazy Enough! Hard-Working Overseas Student Kicked Out of Denmark

Apparently, an investigation by the Danish agency for recruitment and integration determined that on some weeks he spent 16.5 hours working as a janitor, which is 90 minutes over the limit for overseas students.
"I have built something up in Denmark. It’s hard to say goodbye to so much," he added.
Per Lysgaard, an associate professor at the university told DR that he believes such a harsh punishment for working too much is unfair.
"He has paid for his study, so he should be allowed to take his exams. He’s the best student we have right now," Lysgaard said.
Spooked by the refugee crisis that gripped Europe, the Danish government sought to tighten its immigration laws in an attempt to reduce the number of asylum seekers.
Last month, the country’s Integration Ministry made a suggestion that the authorities could confiscate valuables from refugees to cover the latter’s expenses.
All comments
Show new comments (0)