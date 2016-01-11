Register
16:23 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's Sudzha gas pumping station

    Let Yatsenyuk Shop Around, Ukraine Will Still Buy Russian Gas

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    6354

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk was economical with the truth when he declared that Ukraine won't buy gas from Russia, political analyst Denis Denisov explained.

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk seen here during a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Markiv
    Kiev Says $212 per 1,000 Cubic Meters Is Too Much for Russian National Gas
    Ukraine will nonetheless have to buy Russian gas this winter, despite the announcement by Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk that it can buy it cheaper from European suppliers, explained political analyst Denis Denisov.

    On Sunday Yatsenyuk told Ukrainian television that Ukraine has accumulated around 13 billion cubic meters of gas in its storage facilities, 2.3 billion more than last winter and enough to get through the winter period. 

    He also said that if Ukraine does need to buy more gas, the government won't buy it from Russia, because gas is cheaper in the EU.

    "We have stopped buying gas from the Russian Federation. From January 1, they quoted a price of $212 per thousand cubic meters. We aren't buying gas from Russia because we can buy gas cheaper in the European Union. The average price of gas in the EU is around $200," said Yatsenyuk.

    However, Yatsenyuk neglected to mention some important facts about Ukraine's gas needs and the state of the market, Denisov told RIA Novosti.

    Gas Passer
    © Flickr/ Steve Jurvetson
    Ukraine's City Henichesk Confirms Receipt of Gas Supplies From Russia
    Firstly, any estimates about the volume of gas necessary to get through the winter period are likely to be inaccurate, because it is impossible to predict how cold the winter will prove to be, said Denisov.

    "It is completely possible that that figure is real, but such a figure definitely won't be enough to get through the winter season at full capacity."

    In reality, Ukraine will have to buy gas from somewhere, and the Prime Minister's declaration that it can get it cheaper in Europe is also stretching the truth, explained Denisov.

    "At the moment if and when there is gas for $200 on the European spot markets, where Ukraine sometimes also buys gas, then it is in very small quantities. We know very well from experience that when there is a cold period in Europe, the cheap gas goes very quickly. There just isn't any on the market. And nobody, nowhere, especially in Europe, is going to give Ukraine the bonus of cheap gas."

    "It is possible to assume that not even a month passes before the next cold snap comes to Ukraine, and we see a perfectly different situation, in which Naftogaz is obliged to buy gas from Gazprom. But Yatsenyuk won't make a comment on that."

    Related:

    Moldova Launches Criminal Investigation Into Chisinau Gas Explosion
    Give Me Some Light: Girl Sets Car on Fire at Gas Station
    California Declares State of Emergency Amid Massive Methane Gas Leak
    Tags:
    gas, gas, Ukrainian government, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok