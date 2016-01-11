Minsk Deal Working, Violence Decreases in East Ukraine – US Congressman

“Apparently, there's been a reduction in violence,” Wilson said, when asked if he thinks that the Minsk agreement is working.
“I have been to Kiev this year, and I was very happy to see a very positive country being developed that. It should be a unified country. I would want a unification,” Wilson added. ”
Southeastern Ukraine has been suffering from a crisis triggered by a military confrontation between Kiev authorities and local militias that began in April 2014. The latter have refused to recognize the new Kiev government imposed by what they consider to be a coup earlier in 2014.
In February, the representatives of the central government in Kiev and Donbas militias signed a deal on Ukrainian reconciliation in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Key points of the deal envisage a ceasefire, a weapons pullout from the line of contact between Kiev forces and militia, the implementation of constitutional reforms, including a decentralization of power in the country, and the granting of special status to the eastern Donbas region.
