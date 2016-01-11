German Gov't Rules Out Imposing Sanction on Poland Over Media Reform

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Germany is not considering imposing sanctions on Poland for its new reform restricting media freedom among other crackdowns.

BERLIN (Sputnik)Germany is not considering imposing sanctions on Poland for its new reform restricting media freedom among other crackdowns, government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters on Monday.

"No," Seibert said when asked whether sanctions were being considered.

The news comes a few days after the leader of ruling German CDU party, Volker Kauder, suggested that EU nations should consider imposing sanctions on Poland "if it is determined that European values are being violated.”

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a new decree giving his government power to appoint heads of public television and radio, as well as civil services. The bill drew widespread opposition from EU leaders and freedom of press advocates.

The move has triggered protests in Poland and in Brussels, with Polish opposition parties urging Brussels and Washington to condemn the reforms.