German Government Says 'No Excuse' for Crimes Against Migrants

"The government strongly opposes violence against migrants. Nothing can excuse such crimes," Seibert said.
According to media reports, several groups of rockers, bouncers and hooligans carried out Sunday's attacks near the Cologne central station, leaving two Pakistanis hospitalized and one Syrian citizen slightly injured.
On New Year's Eve, hundreds of women in Cologne were robbed, threatened and sexually assaulted by small groups of men, reported to be mostly of Arab and North African origin. According to media reports, over 400 criminal complaints have been filed by women in relation to the events of that night.
All comments
Show new comments (0)