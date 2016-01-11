UK-Bound Extremists May Be Hiding in France's Calais – Ex-Police Chief

Former head of London Police Counter Terrorism Department Kevin Hurley said that Jihadi extremists may be hiding in a refugee camp in France’s port city of Calais.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Jihadi extremists may be hiding in a refugee camp in France’s port city of Calais, aiming to "smuggle themselves" into the United Kingdom across the English channel, former head of London Police Counter Terrorism Department Kevin Hurley said, as quoted by the British media on Monday.

According to the BBC news outlet, Hurley expressed concern that the so-called jungle camp was "completely un-policed."

"If I were a returning jihadi, I would smuggle myself in amongst this group; you would easily get lost," Hurley said.

The makeshift camp is home to migrants predominantly from the Middle East and North Africa, who are hoping to cross the Channel Tunnel to the United Kingdom. The camp has grown in recent months amid the massive migrant crisis and now hosts thousands of migrants.