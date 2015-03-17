Western Ukrainians Are Fed Up With Conflict, Protest in Ternopil

Relatives of Ukrainian soldiers, who were impelled to serve in the Ukrainian army beyond a legally fixed period of one year, decided to organize a protest to achieve their demobilization.

The city of Ternopil, located in western Ukraine, is blocked as Ukrainians are fed up with the longstanding crisis and went to the streets to protest.

Most protesters are relatives of the soldiers from the 6th Battalion "Zbruch", who demand to demobilize their sons and husbands, serving in Ukrainian army for more than a year.

According to Ukrainian law, the fixed period of conscription is 12 months. But many soldiers have served more and have still not been demobilized.

Relatives of the combatants, tired of meaningless military operations and violence in their country, decided to protest and blocked public transport near a dam in Ternopil, promising to stay there for 10 days. Ternopil authorities tried to convince people to let pass, at least, public transport, but the protesters did not agree.

In April 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against independence supporters in Eastern Ukraine. The conflict killed about 6,000 people and caused severe devastation in the country.