Register
15:18 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Smoke and flames rise from a tower building as it is destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 12, 2021.

    Russia’s Right Call for Mideast Talks

    © REUTERS / IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    270
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082872392_0:128:3072:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_971f05aa2493ed9b3df095813e798630.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202105131082880294-russias-right-call-for-mideast/

    As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupts once again this week, Russia makes the right call for a broader framework of negotiations for efforts to find a lasting peace.

    Moscow is calling for the Middle East Quartet to convene in order to facilitate dialogue. The Quartet comprises the United Nations, European Union, the United States and Russia. Let’s not be under illusions that such a forum is ideal or can easily succeed in solving a seven-decade-old conflict. 

    But what it has got in its favor is that such a forum broadens out negotiations and mediation. And that could be key to unlock the dead-end impasse which itself fuels more conflict and more suffering. 

    What we can say for sure is that the past nearly four decades of the so-called peace process led by the United States as the self-appointed sole mediator have been an abject failure. Such a US-led process has only created evermore deteriorating conditions for Palestinians while emboldening evermore Israeli occupation of contested land. 

    That’s because the American pretense of being an “honest broker” is a charade. The reality is that Washington is a sponsor of Israel and its systematic violations not only against Palestinians but also against neighboring Arab countries. Washington’s relentless indulgence of Israel is based on safeguarding its own selfish geopolitical interests in the oil-rich Middle East region and the vital importance for maintaining the petrodollar system. This American indulgence gives Israel an impregnable arrogant sense of impunity. 

    Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 12, 2021.
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Biden: 'Israel Has Right to Defend Itself' Amid Rocket Exchanges Along Gaza Strip
    In short, Washington is very much part of the problem, not the solution. This was seen again this week when US President Joe Biden stated his “unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defense” even while the Israelis were killing Palestinian families from airstrikes. Biden didn’t mention Palestinian right to self-defense, or the fact that their rockets fired into Israeli territory were in response to recent Israeli evictions of Arabs from East Jerusalem. 

    Irish political commentator Declan Hayes says that the impasse in the Middle East conflict is the major source of perennial instability and tensions across the region. He says that American sponsorship of the Israeli state prolongs this impasse. This sponsorship is in the form of vast military support to the tune of $3.8 billion every year. But also from the American propagation of “Zionist myths” which covers up the illegal nature of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian homeland. 

    These “myths” include the oft-made claim that Israel was formed from “a land without people”. 

    Says Hayes: “How does Israel explain the abandoned mosques and churches by the Jordan River where John the Baptist baptized Jesus? Who used to worship there? What does Israel make of the cactus hedges that were used as garden fences and that can still be seen all over Israel proper? Who planted them? Who used them as garden fences?”

    Another myth, he says, that goes unchallenged is “a people without land”, meaning that Israel was supposedly established for displaced Jews from around the world to settle in. Hayes comments: “That does not square up with the testimony of David Ben-Gurion, the first Israeli prime minister who formed the state in 1948, who said he had a contented life in Poland and that it was well-organized Zionist gangs who attacked the Poles, not Poles who attacked Jews. Can we not accept that Zionists like Ben-Gurion already had land but they, as modern conquistadors, were simply hungry for more.”

    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Invision / Charles Sykes
    Bella Hadid Sparks Anger as She Accuses Israel of 'Colonisation, Ethnic Cleansing' of Palestinians
    Hayes also points out that thousands of American and Russian Jews have opted to settle in Israel owing to generous state financial concessions for house building, not because they were “stateless”. 

    The unquestioning fawning by Washington towards Israel and its foundational distortions have only led to ever-increasing annexation of Palestinian lands. Under so-called American “mediation” the rights of Palestinians have been relentlessly eroded. 

    Nearly 40 years of American peace-dealing in the Middle East has been a disaster that has all but suppressed the historic rights of Palestinians to their native lands. This disaster has been manifest in repeated eruptions of violence with no foreseeable peace. 

    Russia’s proposal of a broader forum is to be welcomed as it potentially brings better balance to dialogue, providing Palestinians the opportunity to make their historic case to the international community, and obliging Israel to account for its occupation. 

    Russia’s multilateral forum for the Middle East has got to be better than America’s monopoly on “mediation”. The latter has been a cruel joke. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse