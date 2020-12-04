Register
04 December 2020
    Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel

    Deport All Foreign Criminals!

    Columnists
    by
    Why are Labour Luvvies and lawyers being allowed to stop Priti Patel from deporting convicted Jamaican rapists and murderers? Priti was accused of being a bully for shouting at civil servants. Well, let me tell you if that is the case, she is the kind of bully I love.

    A woman who is determined to rid the country of convicted foreign rapists and murderers and also boot the civil service right up the backside at the same time is my kind of Home Secretary.

    Let’s be honest the Home Office has not been fit for purpose for years but here’s a woman whose parents came to the UK from Uganda with barely a pot after fleeing the foul dictator, Idi Amin.

    She is an example of the very kind of immigrants that most decent Brits applaud and still want to come to our country. They help to make it the great country it is.

    She is the living proof that you can come to the UK as the daughter of Ugandan shopkeepers and make it to the very top if you work hard and obey the law.

    Now let’s compare and contrast her with the scumbags who she was trying to remove.

    They were 50 hardened violent bastards who between them had served nearly 300 years in UK prisons.

    Just stop and think about how much that has cost us the UK taxpayer to feed, clothe and accommodate them for all these years?

    But even more than the cash, think about the emotional, physical and mental trauma they have caused to their victims and the victims’ families over the years.

    Now a bunch of leeching human rights lawyers and assorted celebs including Thandie Newton and Naomi Campbell have succeeded in letting 37 of these foul convicted criminals stay in the UK.

    No link between Windrush and Convicted Criminals

    The word CONVICTED is so important in this debate especially as the Labour luvvies, lawyers and assorted 'Guardianistas' are now trying to link these deportations with the Windrush scandal.

    Let’s be clear as Priti herself said, ‘the Windrush scandal is a stain on our history.’

    She is also absolutely correct when she states that the ‘Windrush generation made an enormous contribution to our country and was wronged by successive governments. To see ill-informed Labour politicians and do-gooding celebrities attempting to conflate the victims of Windrush with these vile criminals set for deportation is not only misjudged and upsetting but deeply offensive.’

    Bang on the money!

    The tactics deployed by the do-gooders trying to halt the deportations are also deplorable and sick.

    They wait until the last possible moment to launch their action. One deportee was even taken off the plane as the aircraft’s doors were being closed!

    They do this in the hope that the Home Office won’t have time to organise a credible defence and be able to keep the criminals on the plane.

    Many of the CONVICTED thugs, murderers and rapists had also launched new legal challenges to their deportation with claims based on human rights and even that they had been victims of modern slavery. Give me strength!

    No prizes for guessing who pays their legal costs either, are there?

    It’s a case of, ‘Do not go to Jamaica, do pick up thousands in legal aid and your Get out Of Jail card via the community chest of the decent silent majority of the UK!’

    Evidently a CONVICTED murderer and two CONVICTED rapists were among those who avoided deportation to Jamaica this week.

    Bella Sankey, who is the director of Detention Action (no I’ve never heard of her either!) is quoted in the Guardian today as saying, ‘This cowboy operation was stopped in its tracks by judges intervening to defend those whose lives are at risk in Jamaica. But the tragedy of this tale is the many devastated children who have had a loving parent forcibly ripped from their lives without any consultation or being able to make their voice heard. This is child cruelty plain and simple and it will not stand.’

    Pass me the violin and the sick bucket!

    Sorry Bella, that don’t convince me! I am still with Priti who stated, ‘This Government will never stand in solidarity with rapists and murderers and we remain committed to removing these foreign criminals from our country. They have violated our laws and have no right to be here.'

    The Guardian (who else!) also quotes Karen Doyle, of Movement for Justice (no, never heard of her either!) saying, ‘While there are many families desperately relieved this morning, there are also many children who just lost their father before Christmas at a time of pandemic when children’s mental health is already suffering.’

    More violins please, my heart is bleeding!

    Perhaps these ‘fathers’ should have thought more about their kids before they raped, mugged and murdered people?

    Just to rub home their limp wristed point they also say this, ‘The Guardian has seen a letter and drawing from a 10-year-old boy addressed to a judge he hoped would remove his father from the flight. The boy wrote: ‘People are making decisions about my dad. When they grew up they probably had a dad. The decisions they make mean I won’t have a dad with me.’ 

    Are we really meant to believe that a 10-year-old kid wrote that?

    More importantly, what about the children of those who were raped, murdered and violated by these thugs? They have definitely been deprived of having their dad with them for years and years to come!

    At this point let me emphasize that no one who had come to the UK under the age of 12 years old was put on the flight.

    This is another prime example of the bleeding-heart liberals putting the rights of foreign criminals and hardened CONVICTED thugs ahead of the decent silent majority and the worst thing is that, this vocal unelected mob of lefty luvvies and liberals always seem to win.

    However, with ‘Bully’ Patel in charge and us getting our Brexit and our country back, perhaps, just perhaps, that is about to change!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    UK
