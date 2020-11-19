Register
13:14 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Sick Britain’s Orwellian Dystopia

    © CC BY 2.0 / Markus Spiske
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081211524_0:225:3072:1953_1200x675_80_0_0_d2f15ed1b9478df36e46ba50ea49cab4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202011191081211564-sick-britains-orwellian-dystopia/

    Britain’s sorry excuse for a leader, Boris Johnson, has proudly announced the biggest spending spree on the nation’s military in 30 years. This comes as the country is reeling from disease, a healthcare crisis and economic misery for millions of workers.

    The United Kingdom’s so-called “defence” budget is to increase by £16.5 billion ($21.8 bn) over the next four years. That’s a hike of about 10 per cent on the current military budget, bringing it to a total of over £56.5 bn ($75 bn) per year. It will make Britain the second-biggest spender on military among the 30-nation NATO alliance, after the United States.

    This extraordinary allocation of resources by the British government comes amid an economic and social crisis facing Britain, largely triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the British government’s risibly inadequate response to protect public health. (The disease is not the primary cause; it is Britain’s capitalist system.)

    A record number of Britons – a fifth of the population – are reportedly facing extreme poverty. Record numbers of Britons are having to go to charity food banks to feed their families. This Christmas, millions of British families will be eking out a “season of goodwill” like paupers from a Charles Dickens’ novel.

    Britain has the highest number of deaths in Europe from the COVID-19 pandemic and yet Boris Johnson wants to make it the top spender on the military. This grotesque priority is why Britain is being hit so badly by the pandemic.

    If financial aid was properly provided to workers to stay at home then the disease would be brought under control in short order and some kind of normalcy would return.

    But workers are not being supported adequately and so the disease and accompanying economic misery continues. Why are they not supported? Because, we are told, there is not enough money. Yet Johnson has no bother finding the money for a $56.5 bn military budget – nearly half of what Britain spends every year on its national health service.

    In justifying the criminal misallocation of resources, Johnson said: “I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defence of the realm must come first.”

    Defence of the realm? This Eton-educated dimwit is shamelessly fabulating the nonsense that Britain is under some sort of foreign threat.

    “The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies,” added Johnson.

    True to our history? Like causing more wars than any other nation, except for its imperialist partner-in-crime, the United States.

    This is where all the propaganda pumped out by the servile British media comes in handy. Britain, supposedly, is under threat from Russia, China, Iran and any other number of convenient cut-out villains. Habitually, all the British corporate-controlled media have been assiduously peddling all sorts of lurid scare-stories from British ministers, military chiefs and intelligence “sources” which purport that “evil” Russia or China is threatening “national security”.

    You could hardly make this brainwashing charade up. Oh wait a moment, George Orwell already did that in ‘1984’, his classic novel on dystopia.

    Britain today is akin to a living episode straight out of ‘1984’. While workers and their families are left to fend for themselves in sickness and poverty, the British ruling class embodied by Boris Johnson is spending billions on weapons of war against “enemies” so as to “defend the realm”.

    UK soldiers walk at a base in Kandahar on May 6, 2010.
    © AFP 2020 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    UK to Cut Troops in Afghanistan After US Drawdown, Defence Minister Says
    A few months ago we had to endure the nauseating display of Johnson applauding health workers outside 10 Downing Street who saved his life from a previous bout of Covid-19. “Clap for our heroic national health service workers,” went the unctuous call. More like, claptrap for the workers.

    If Johnson and his ilk had any concern for the public welfare and for the health service, he would be prioritizing billions for supporting workers. As it is, the perverse priority is to spend more on weapons and militarism which will recklessly ramp up unnecessary international tensions with Russia and China.

    And the biggest paradox of all is that the real threat to world security is from the United States and its British bulldog.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    economic crisis, budget, defence, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse