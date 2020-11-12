UK Finance Minister: Economic Growth Likely Slowed Since September Amid Tighter COVID Restrictions

The coronavirus-related restrictions taken in the UK to curtail the spread of the disease are likely to have impeded the economic growth that has already begun to slow since the beginning of autumn, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement Thursday.
"Today's figures show that our economy was recovering over the summer, but started to slow going into autumn. The steps we've had to take since to halt the spread of the virus mean growth has likely slowed further since then," Sunak stated following the release of the GDP report for the second quarter.
Earlier this month, the Bank of England announced a £150 ($195) billion cash stimulus to prop up the economy as the coronavirus infection incidence continued to grow, forcing the nation to resort to enhanced restrictions on the public life. In particular, England entered a four-week lockdown that includes the closure of pubs, restaurants, except for takeaways and deliveries, gyms, entertainment venues and all non-essential shops.
Unlike the measures introduced in March, the new lockdown does not affect schools, colleges, universities and workplaces, where distant work is unrealisable.
The number of the total coronavirus cases in the UK has exceeded one million and now counts 1,233,779 confirmed infections, according to the World Health Organisation. The death toll stands at 49,770.
According to Bank of England, the UK economy is expected to shrink by a record 11% in 2020.
