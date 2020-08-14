Register
14:14 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    Boris Gets a Big F!

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/13/1079928244_0:53:3354:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_0f5e92aeeda9c16f2e248ff9c60df9db.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202008141080170954-boris-gets-a-big-f/

    Boris’ strategy for dealing with Covid is now clear. There is no strategy!

    Instead we have a series of knee jerk reactions as the proverbial hits the fan again and again and again.

    How else do you explain the reaction to the A level results, the closing down of Muslim areas a few hours before Eid, the quarantine order on Spain and France which have left thousands stranded and of course the U-turns on masks.

    Did nobody in the cabinet realise that August was approaching and that the A level results would make them all look like dunces?

    Granted, education Minister Gavin Williamson, didn’t really need any help in that regard. The Frank Spencer of politics has been making a fool of himself ever since he was the defence minister and had a tantrum and told Russia “to go away and shut up.”

    It was at this point that I nicknamed him Frank Spencer but to be frank, Michael Crawford’s comic clown would make a better job on this educational crisis than Williamson.

    Labour MP Chuka Umunna, center, speaks to the media during a press conference with a group of six other Labour MPs, in London, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    UK Government Suffers From "Competence Deficiency" in the Face of Covid-19, Former MP Says

    Mark my words (not the exam papers) the Government will be forced into another embarrassing U-turn on this fiasco as the pressure builds on them this weekend.

    It is an absolute disgrace that thousands of kids have been so cruelly let down through no fault of their own.

    It was Boris and his cabal of clowns who closed the schools and thought it was good idea to keep them closed whilst he re-opened the boozers.

    They should have seen this iceberg coming and made a firm decision to go on the mock results or the teachers' expected grades months ago.

    But of course, that would have made them trust the teachers and at present the narrative is that all teachers are lefty, militants who haven’t been working and are being obstructive about the reopening of schools.

    This nonsense has been backed up by the ‘useful idiots’ in the right-wing press and the broadcasters who from the safety of their London flats or second homes in the country, have been telling everyone else including teachers to get back to work.

    There is something quite sick about MP’s and their civil servants demanding that our educators should get back to work whilst Whitehall and the Commons remain empty.

    Just on that note why on earth wasn’t the Commons recess and the MP’s holidays cancelled. Why the hell is Boris taking two weeks off now? Wake up and smell the coffee you fools the country is in crisis.

    Where’s the promised Roadmap?

    A few weeks ago, Boris was leading the applause for the NHS heroes now he is slagging off other public sector workers, teachers? Well I failed my maths O level but even I understand that doesn’t add up.

    The chances of kids being back in the classroom by September are miniscule. Not because of the teachers, Boris, but because of you and your stupid knee jerk strategy which means that you have lost the dressing room and not just the teachers’ staff room.

    Operation fear has worked too well and people are just too ‘frit’ to send their kids back and I don't blame them.

    Boris, where is that roadmap you promised us?

    Houses of Parliament at dusk, London, UK
    © CC BY 2.0 / Eric Hossinger / Houses of Parliament at dusk, London, UK
    When Will UK's Economy Overcome COVID-Related Recession & Return Back on Track?

    Opening a tattoo parlour or letting women having a quick dose of Botox from this weekend does not, despite your best intentions, divert our attention away from the fact that you are not on top of Covid.

    We are still getting massive spikes all over the country.

    Anyone fancy a sandwich from Marks and Sparks made in a factory in Northampton where 300 workers have gone down with Covid-19?

    Let’s be frank, Boris was too slow to lockdown and now with the economy in freefall he is being too quick and reckless in relaxing the restrictions.

    11 million quid spent on a track and trace system that doesn’t work and that any kid with a CSE in Amstrad computing could have told Boris and Hancock would never work without the help of Google and Apple.

    F for fail again, Boris

    You don’t need a degree in tourism to know that July and August are the busiest holiday periods and Brits need certainty on when and where they can travel, not ‘two minutes’ notice that Spain or France are now cancelled. 

    If he was worried about transmission of the virus between countries he should have cancelled summer and told people not to travel abroad weeks ago.

    Island
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    No More Holidays in the Sun?!

    But that, as even an 11 plus in biology would tell you, that would require balls and this government seem sadly lacking in that respect.

    That’s why, unlike New Zealand, Boris never closed the airports and let thousands in and straight onto public transport without any tests.

    You also don’t need a GCSE in home economics or even economics to understand that launching a national anti-obesity drive at the same time as giving people a tenner off junk food is a sure-fire way of getting another F Boris.

    You don’t need a degree in peace studies or community relations from some poxy ex-poly, now called a university, to tell you that closing down Eid without explaining in detail why, is a guaranteed way to increase tension and division between communities.

    F for fail Bojo!

    However, you do need a degree in blooming common sense to understand that after a few beers and months of being locked up young people will forget not only their inhibitions as they get drunk but also the rules on social distancing.

    Have people like Hancock, Shapps or even Boris ever been out on a real session or are they so drunk on their own power that they believe their own nonsense?

    Media and communications degrees are often derided as Mickey Mouse degrees but, my god, do this cabinet of clowns need some training on getting their message over and making it clear what the rules are.

    It is clear that, despite the fact that Boris went to Eton and had a classical education, he would fail history as he has failed to learn from it!

    Boris’ expected grades as PM just a few months ago were A star but unfortunately at the moment, when he is really being examined, he is heading for a massive F.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, UK, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse